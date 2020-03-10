Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.06. 30,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,697. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $450.85 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.61.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.