Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTNB. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.94 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

