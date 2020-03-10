Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Set at C$7.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MMX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.62 and a 52-week high of C$5.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

