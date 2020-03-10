Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.62 and a 1-year high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

