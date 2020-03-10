Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTLS. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Materialise from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Materialise to a sell rating and set a $15.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. Materialise has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $796.18 million, a P/E ratio of 434.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Materialise had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 747,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,681,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

