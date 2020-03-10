Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.76.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $101.76 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $347,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,130 shares of company stock worth $12,979,632. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.