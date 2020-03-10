Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 219.73 ($2.89).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 136.55 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 160.34 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

