MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $352.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $223.49 and a 1 year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $7,108,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

