Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receives Positive Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.59.

NYSE M opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,052 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $59,637,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

