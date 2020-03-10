Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) CEO Marvin R. Ellison Purchases 10,000 Shares

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.37. 303,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

