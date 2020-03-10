Livent (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Livent (OTCMKTS:GNENF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GNENF opened at $3.51 on Friday. Livent has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

About Livent

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Other. It offers battery grade lithium carbonate, battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium fluoride; lithium metals in the form of ingots, foils, and rods; and lithium-ion motive power batteries, energy storage batteries, and consumer batteries.

