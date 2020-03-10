Livent (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Livent (OTCMKTS:GNENF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
GNENF opened at $3.51 on Friday. Livent has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.79.
About Livent
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.