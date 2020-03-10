Lisa Buckingham Acquires 1,500 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 186,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,408. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

