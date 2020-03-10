Lisa Buckingham Acquires 1,500 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 186,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,408. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
