Linamar (LNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Linamar (TSE:LNR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$29.77 and a 52-week high of C$53.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89.

Get Linamar alerts:

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton bought 607 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,105.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,111.45. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall bought 797 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,820.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,228.10. Insiders bought 372,420 shares of company stock worth $17,322,665 over the last 90 days.

LNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Linamar from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.