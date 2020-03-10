Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 305 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 294.40 ($3.87).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 241.40 ($3.18) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,644 ($34.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 297.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 276.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,781 ($26,020.78). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,303 shares of company stock worth $2,767,684.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

