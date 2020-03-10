Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 63 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a CHF 61 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 58.36.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.