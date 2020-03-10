L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $185,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $490,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $10,933,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.37.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

