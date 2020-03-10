KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $181.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.16. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $11.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,174,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in KVH Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KVH Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

