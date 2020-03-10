Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kroger were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $41,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra raised their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,641,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,053. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

