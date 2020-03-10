Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.28.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

