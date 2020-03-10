KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) and DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Financial Contrast

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) and DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get KERRY GRP PLC/S alerts:

0.1% of KERRY GRP PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

KERRY GRP PLC/S has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KERRY GRP PLC/S and DISCO CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KERRY GRP PLC/S $7.80 billion 2.86 $638.33 million N/A N/A DISCO CORP/ADR $1.34 billion 5.10 $259.42 million $1.49 25.50

KERRY GRP PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than DISCO CORP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares KERRY GRP PLC/S and DISCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KERRY GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A DISCO CORP/ADR 18.94% 12.07% 10.25%

Dividends

KERRY GRP PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. DISCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. DISCO CORP/ADR pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KERRY GRP PLC/S and DISCO CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KERRY GRP PLC/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 DISCO CORP/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summary

DISCO CORP/ADR beats KERRY GRP PLC/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KERRY GRP PLC/S

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes a portfolio of functional ingredients and actives; and offers taste and nutrition technologies, systems, and solutions. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and consumer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish, the United Kingdom, and international markets. This segment offers meat and savory products, dairy products, and meal solutions for supermarket chains, convenience stores, and independent retailers under the LowLow, Cheestrings, Dairygold, Charleville, Denny, Galtee, Richmond, Wall's, Mattessons, Fridge Raiders, Fire & Smoke, and Yollies brand names. It also produces supermarket private label products, such as chilled and frozen ready meals, cooked meats, and cheese and dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the agri business. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, it manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. Further, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Additionally, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.