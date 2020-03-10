Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KALA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 132,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.78. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

