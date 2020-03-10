Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 262 ($3.45) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 367 ($4.83).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target (up from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 17th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jupiter Fund Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 366.90 ($4.83).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.70) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 365.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Nichola Pease acquired 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

