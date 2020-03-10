JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR alerts:

PRYMY stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.