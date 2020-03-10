John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,487. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.