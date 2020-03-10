John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

HTD stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,483. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

