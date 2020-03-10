John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,496. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

