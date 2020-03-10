John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,575. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

