John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HPF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,887. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

