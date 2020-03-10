John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.296 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

JHI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,066. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.