John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Shares of JHS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.