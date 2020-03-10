John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.376 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. 2,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,820. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

