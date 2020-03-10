John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. 63,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,937. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

