JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:JKS traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,807. The company has a market cap of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

