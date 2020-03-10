JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 922.82 ($12.14).

JD stock opened at GBX 653 ($8.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.64. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 436.50 ($5.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 815 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 768.59.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

