JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given New GBX 925 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 925 ($12.17) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 922.82 ($12.14).

JD stock opened at GBX 653 ($8.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 436.50 ($5.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 815 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 768.59.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

