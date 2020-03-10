JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCDXF. Barclays cut JCDecaux from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut JCDecaux from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $22.26 on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

