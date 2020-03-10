Janney Montgomery Scott Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their buy rating on shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a report issued on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.60 million, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CryoPort by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.