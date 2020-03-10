iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. 1,001,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,995,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.03 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

