International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. International Money Express updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.01. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.
In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
