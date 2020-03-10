International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. International Money Express updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.01. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

