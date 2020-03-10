International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.01) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 679.33 ($8.94).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 419 ($5.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.62. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 572.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of €0.17 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

