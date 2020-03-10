Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

