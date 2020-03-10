Insider Selling: Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) Insider Sells 697,590 Shares of Stock

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) insider Shaymar Limited sold 697,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$4,534,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,694,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,516,655.
Shares of ORC.B traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.10. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.31. Orca Exploration Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.00. The company has a market cap of $198.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19.
Orca Exploration Group Company Profile
