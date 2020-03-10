Insider Selling: Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) Insider Sells 697,590 Shares of Stock

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) insider Shaymar Limited sold 697,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$4,534,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,694,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,516,655.

Shares of ORC.B traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.10. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.31. Orca Exploration Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.00. The company has a market cap of $198.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

