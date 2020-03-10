Insider Selling: Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells 6,652 Shares of Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Léon Marineau sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.96, for a total value of C$79,557.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,226.60.

Shares of CAS stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.17. The company had a trading volume of 184,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. Cascades Inc has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$13.44.

Get Cascades alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAS shares. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.10.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.