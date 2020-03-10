Insider Buying: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,390,211.20.

SSL traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 425,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,655. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.63. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

SSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

