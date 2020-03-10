Insider Buying: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. 34,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,423. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $81,994,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hexcel by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 441,399 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

