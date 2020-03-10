Insider Buying: cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Director Peter J. Ghiloni acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

cbdMD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,250. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YCBD. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YCBD shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on cbdMD from $1.20 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

