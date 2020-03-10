IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PI. TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Shares of PI stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 9.07. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $513.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.15.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $213,618.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,628.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $295,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,827 shares of company stock worth $564,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in IMPINJ by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in IMPINJ by 24.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IMPINJ by 20.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in IMPINJ in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ in the third quarter worth $536,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.