Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBST. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective (down previously from GBX 280 ($3.68)) on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 279 ($3.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 278.50 ($3.66).

Get Ibstock alerts:

IBST opened at GBX 209 ($2.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 289.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Research analysts anticipate that Ibstock will post 2159.0923961 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ibstock’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Chris McLeish purchased 30,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.