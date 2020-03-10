i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. DA Davidson upgraded i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $736.30 million, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.73. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. i3 Verticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

