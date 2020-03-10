Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to $29.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hydro One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $19.99 on Friday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

